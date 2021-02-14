Left Menu

NCP faction in Kerala joins opposition UDF

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 14-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 17:32 IST
A faction in the NationalistCongress Party (NCP) in Kerala on Sunday formally joined theopposition Congress-led UDF, a day after severing its tieswith the ruling LDF in the state.

The faction, led by Mani C Kappan and a large number ofhis followers attended the 'Aiswarya Kerala' Yatra led bysenior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala when it reached hisconstituency Pala in the district.

Kappan was received by senior UDF leaders, includingChennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, IUML leaderP K Kunhalikutty and Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph when hereached the venue of meeting of the yatra.

Sources said Kappan would soon announce a new politicalparty to officially become a constituent in the UDF.

He quit the LDF in protest against the state LDFleadership following the move by the CPI(M) to hand over PalaAssembly seat to Kerala Congress (M)-led by Jose K Mani whichrecently joined the ruling front after severing its decadesold alliance with the UDF.

Welcoming Kappan, Chennithala said he has ''escaped'' fromthe LDF, which is a ''sinking ship.'' Lashing out at Jose K Mani, Kappan alleged that theKerala Congress leader was torpedoing the developmental worksundertaken in Pala under his leadership.

Kappan had defeated Kerala Congress leader Jose Tom, whocontested as a UDF candidate in the 2019 bypoll, necessitateddue to the demise of veteran Kerala Congress leader and formerminister K M Mani.

K M Mani had represented the Pala seat in the Assemblyfor over 50 years.

Kappan had held discussions with NCP national leaders inNew Delhi this week about the ''injustice'' being meted out tohim by the LDF over the Pala seat.

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran, who heads theNCP rival faction, has condemned the move by Kappan to jointhe UDF, alleging that he did injustice to the people of Palawho elected him in the bypoll.

The NCP national leadership has not officially reacted tothe developments.

