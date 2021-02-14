Malappuram LS election to be held togther with state assly

Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The election to MalappuramLok Sabha constituency,whichfell vacant after the resignationof IUML MP Kunhalikutty, will be held simultaneously with thecoming Assembly polls, the EC said here on Sunday.

The polls are due to be held in April-May.

The EC delegation, headed by Chief Election CommissionerSunil Arora and Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajeev Kumartold reporters here that the dates for the Assembly polls willbe announced soon after considering political parties'suggestions.

''We will take into consideration the suggestions putforward by various political parties to schedule the dates,keeping in view the local festivals of Vishu, Easter andRamadan.

The request of the parties to conduct the election in asingle phase manner will also be considered,'' Arora said.

He said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number ofpolling booths would be increased to 40,771 from the existing25,000.

''The bypoll for the Malappuram constituency will be heldsimultaneously with the state bypolls,'' the ECI said.

Indian Union Muslim League leader and Parliamentarian PK Kunhalikutty had resigned his Lok Sabha seat in Kerala to''lead'' his party's poll campaign for the polls.

The EC also discussed the preparations for the electionwith state Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, ChiefSecretary Vishwas Mehta, incoming Chief Secretary V P Joy,State police chief Loknath Behra, all District Collectors,district police chiefs and other officials.

''We also held a meeting with the CBSE authorities andwill consider the exam dates too before finalising theelection date,'' Arora said.

He also said Kerala has a history of high pollingpercentage due to high literacy and awareness and the EC wouldconsider extending voting hours for COVID-19 patients.

''We will also consider extending the voting hours so thatthe COVID-19 patients can exercise their right under thesupervision of the health authorities,'' Arora said.

He also said that the Health Secretary had given apresentation on the COVID-19 situation and the Commission wassatisfied with the preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

On Saturday, various political parties met the EC andsubmitted recommendations and suggestions with regard to theconduct of the state Assembly polls.

