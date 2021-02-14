Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-02-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 22:36 IST
Police begins probe into bomb attack on TMC-turned BJP leader in Bengal

Police on Sunday collected CCTVfootage as part of the investigation into brutal attack on aTMC-turned BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master whoreceived splinter injuries in North 24 Parganas district.

The leader, who had switched over to BJP from TrinamoolCongress in December, was on his way to the city afterattending a party meeting when miscreants attacked his carwith crude bombs on Basanti Highway Saturday evening.

He and his driver received splinter injuries in theattack and were admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Doctors said Gazi is out of danger but will be underobservation.

No arrest has been made so far in the incident, even as ateam of forensic experts reached the spot Sunday evening, anofficer said.

According to a senior police officer, CCTV footage from thearea has been collected and the investigation ''is already on''.

Investigators also opined that going by the circumstantialevidence, the attack on the BJP leader seems to be ''a pre-planned one''.

''We have not arrested anyone but hopefully may get hold ofa couple of people who are involved with the attack. It seemsto be a pre-planned one and there could be involvement ofpeople from neighbouring states,'' the officer told PTI.

Samples from the area have been collected by sleuths ofthe forensic team as the vehicle, in which the leader wastravelling, has been wrapped in a plastic cover ''to preventany damage to the evidence at the site'', he said.

The incident coming ahead of the state polls has takenpolitical colour.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited Babu Masterat hospital on Saturday evening. He alleged that criminalelements of Trinamool Congress attacked him.

''Earlier this evening, visited my friend Babu Masterin the Hospital. He was mercilessly attacked by criminalelements from the @AITCofficial ...,'' Adhikari tweeted.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Foodand Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick denied Adhikari'sallegations on the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

