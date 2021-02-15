Gujarat CM faints on stage at poll rally, flown to Ahmedabad

Left Menu

He was given first aid and was taken to the airportfrom where he flew to Ahmedabad, he said.Rupani was unwell for the last two days, but insteadof cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturdayand in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to continue, Dangersaid.Elections to six municipal corporations includingVadodara will be held on February 21 while those formunicipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be heldon February 28.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 15-02-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 00:15 IST
File Photo

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fainted on stage on Sunday while addressing a rally forupcoming civic polls in Nizampura area of Vadodara, followingwhich he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital,BJP leaders said.

Rupani, 64, was given first aid on the stage after hecollapsed. He was later seen descending the stairs of thestage on his own.

He was then flown in a helicopter from Vadodara toAhmedabad and admitted in U N Mehta Hospital.

No medical bulletin was issued by the hospital tilllate night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about Rupani'shealth over phone, said a statement issued by the ChiefMinister's Office.

Modi told Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked andto take proper rest, it said.

This was Rupani's third political rally during the dayin Vadodara.

''Rupani fainted on stage and I gave him a primarymedical treatment. He was fine and walked back to his car fromthe stage,'' said Vadodara city BJP president Dr Vijay Shah whowas present on the dais at the time of the incident.

BJP leader Bharat Danger told reporters that the CMcollapsed while addressing the public meeting in Nizampuraarea.

''Rupani's security guards caught hold of him when hefell. He was given first aid and was taken to the airport(from where he flew to Ahmedabad),'' he said.

''Rupani was unwell for the last two days, but insteadof cancelling his public meetings held in Jamnagar on Saturdayand in Vadodara on Sunday, he preferred to continue,'' Dangersaid.

Elections to six municipal corporations includingVadodara will be held on February 21 while those formunicipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be heldon February 28.

