Rupani to be kept under observation for 24 hours: Officials

The test reports of GujaratChief Minister Vijay Rupani, who had fainted during a rally inVadodara, are normal, but he would be kept under observationin a hospital here for 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage whileaddressing a rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara for theupcoming civic polls in the state, following which he wasflown to Ahmedabad and admitted in a hospital.

''Rupaniji fainted due to tiredness and dehydration. Wehave done a thorough checkup and all his tests are normal,'' DrR K Patel from the U N Mehta Hospital, where the chiefminister is admitted, told reporters.

State Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said thoughRupani is fine, he would be kept under observation for 24hours.

On Sunday,Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired aboutRupani's health over phone, a statement issued by the ChiefMinister's Office said.

Modi told Rupani to get himself thoroughly checked andto take proper rest, it said.

This was Rupani's third political rally during the dayin Vadodara.

Elections to six municipal corporations, includingVadodara, will be held on February 21, while those for variousother municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will beheld on February 28.

