SP expels Sirsaganj MLA Hariom Singh Yadav for 6 years for 'anti-party activities'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:22 IST
The SP on Monday expelled MLA Hariom Singh Yadav from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

On the directives of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the Sirsaganj MLA was expelled from the party for six years, a release quoting Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said.

Yadav was found involved in anti-party activities and hobnobbing with the BJP, the release said.

After last year's bypoll to the Tundla Assembly seat in Firozabad, which the SP lost, the Sirsaganj MLA had issued a statement against the party president and other senior leaders, blaming them for the defeat.

