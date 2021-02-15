Kapil Sibal slams Centre over arrest of activist Disha Ravi, says intent is to threaten youth of country

Left Menu

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the central government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with 'toolkit' case and alleged that the "intent of the government is to threaten the youth" of the country.

15-02-2021
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the central government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with 'toolkit' case and alleged that the "intent of the government is to threaten the youth" of the country.

"I think the whole intent of the government through this process is to threaten the youth in India. If you speak against the government, you will be dealt with in this manner. I do not think a tweet by a 21-year-old girl can destabilise India. The country which does not fear China is possibly also not afraid of Disha," Sibal told ANI. He said if there is a conspiracy involved, the government should also book Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and international pop star Rihanna.

"If there is a conspiracy involved, as the government says, then they should make Greta Thunberg and Rihanna as the accused as well. Why they have not made Greta an accused?" he asked. Thunberg and Rihanna had supported agitation by farmers against farm laws. Thunberg had referred to 'toolkit' in a tweet which was deleted later.

Sibal pointed out that people, who read the 'toolkit' will realise this is a plea against "exploitation of the farming community, not just in India but around the world". "The farming community has never got its due. That is the intent of the toolkit. I do not find any mention of Khalistan in the 'toolkit'," he said.

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Disha Ravi to five-day police custody following her arrest. She was arrested for allegedly spreading 'toolkit' related to the farmers' protest.

Disha was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday from Bengaluru. Last week, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which 'toolkit' related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. (ANI)

