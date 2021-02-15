Political slogans intensify poll fever in Bengal

By Joymala Bagchi Ahead of the Assembly elections, political slogans are intensifying the poll fever in the state of West Bengal.

The slogans of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been dominant in this election. Interestingly, the poll slogans this year revolve around Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Goddess Durga. Among the most popular slogans of ruling TMC buzzing across the state include "Hare Krishna hare hare, Swasthya Sathi ghare ghare" and "Hare Krishna hare hare, Sobuj Sathi ghore ghore".

Swasthya Sathi and Sobuj Sathi are the welfare schemes of the TMC-led West Bengal government. The slogans try to indicate that these schemes have reached every home in the state. Countering TMC, BJP's "Chup chap, poddo phule chaap" (silently cast your vote on lotus symbol) and "Eksathe lorbo, sonar Bangla gorbo" (we will fight unitedly to create a prosperous Bengal) slogans are reverberating in the air.

Further, slogans like TMC's 'Khela hobe (there will be a game) and BJP's "Poriborton hobe" (there will be change) are also gaining momentum. BJP is also leveraging on the slogan "Double engine sarkar" that indicates the government of the same party at the Centre as well as at the State.

The leaders of TMC and BJP have been attacking each other with these slogans. Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

