Maha BJP chief won from seat nurtured by woman MLA: NCP leader

BJP leader Chandrakant Patilcontested the 2019 Assembly polls from a seat nurtured by awoman leader, Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leaderJayant Patil taunted on Monday, and asked if there was anycourage in doing such a thing.

State Water Resources Minister Patil made the remarksin the wake of state BJP president Chandrakant Patil'sreported comment that NCP chief Sharad Pawar decided againstcontesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Madha constituencysensing defeat.

The BJP leader, who won the 2019 Assembly polls fromKothrud in Pune after replacing sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni,had recently questioned Pawar's silence on the death of awoman in Pune, which the saffron party has been claiming has alink to a state minister.

Queried on Patil's statement, Pawar had, on Sunday,reportedly asked what he could say about a person who leaveshis own place to fight somewhere else in order to win a poll.

Patil hails from Kolhapur.

Hitting out further, NCP minister Jayant Patil said,''He (Chandrakant Patil) took over a constituency which wasnurtured by a woman leader and contested polls from there. Isthere any courage in this?'' The NCP minister said Kulkarni had done good work inthe Kothrud seat and ''he (Chandrakant Patil) rode on thepopularity the BJP got due to the work of a woman leader''.

Claiming that ''Chandrakant dada always behaved in thisway'', Jayant Patil asked him not to make such statements aboutPawar.

