Left Menu

Maha BJP chief won from seat nurtured by woman MLA: NCP leader

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:21 IST
Maha BJP chief won from seat nurtured by woman MLA: NCP leader

BJP leader Chandrakant Patilcontested the 2019 Assembly polls from a seat nurtured by awoman leader, Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leaderJayant Patil taunted on Monday, and asked if there was anycourage in doing such a thing.

State Water Resources Minister Patil made the remarksin the wake of state BJP president Chandrakant Patil'sreported comment that NCP chief Sharad Pawar decided againstcontesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Madha constituencysensing defeat.

The BJP leader, who won the 2019 Assembly polls fromKothrud in Pune after replacing sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni,had recently questioned Pawar's silence on the death of awoman in Pune, which the saffron party has been claiming has alink to a state minister.

Queried on Patil's statement, Pawar had, on Sunday,reportedly asked what he could say about a person who leaveshis own place to fight somewhere else in order to win a poll.

Patil hails from Kolhapur.

Hitting out further, NCP minister Jayant Patil said,''He (Chandrakant Patil) took over a constituency which wasnurtured by a woman leader and contested polls from there. Isthere any courage in this?'' The NCP minister said Kulkarni had done good work inthe Kothrud seat and ''he (Chandrakant Patil) rode on thepopularity the BJP got due to the work of a woman leader''.

Claiming that ''Chandrakant dada always behaved in thisway'', Jayant Patil asked him not to make such statements aboutPawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World stocks rally, bringing Japanese market to 30-year high

World shares started the week off with a rally, as Japans Nikkei 225 index closed above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990. European markets closed sharply higher on Monday, following an advance in Asia. Shanghai and Hong Kong were...

Migrating online: The digital tools preparing refugees and migrants with an economic lifeline

Sharifa Ahammad, along with more than 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees, lives in extremely congested camps in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, near the border with Myanmar. Having fled violence, the refugees now have to contend with the threat of...

Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravis arrest that appeared to urge exterminating those who harbour the seed of anti-nationalism, prompting an investigation by Twitter.The remark in Hindi could also ...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist : Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeon Monday said the state government is ready to provide a joband financial support to the family of DYFI activist whosuccumbed to his injuries sustained during a clash betweenpolice and members of Left parties....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021