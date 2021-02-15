Left Menu

Proposal to build memorial to SDMC employees who died due to COVID-19

The doctor was the only earning member of the family and his old parents were totally dependent on him, officials had said.In June, a junior engineer working at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC had died of coronavirus infection after testing positive on May 30.During the Standing Committee meeting, a proposal to make parking facilities at M-Block, Greater Kailash-II and Lodhi Road Flyover area, was cleared by the panel.

A senior leader in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday proposed in its standing committee to build a joint memorial to all the employees of the civic bodies who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

From sanitation workers to medical professionals, many SDMC employees have died due to COVID-19.

''It is proposed that a memorial be built to all the employees of the civic bodies who have lost their lives to COVID-19. It can be built in an open space or park anywhere under the SDMC,'' a senior official quoted Leader of House Narendra Chawla as saying during a meeting of the SDMC panel.

Sources said he made a verbal proposal during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Monday, and also suggested making the memorial on the Civic Centre premises, if feasible, among other places.

Chawla could not been immediately reached out for more details.

Several civic employees of all three corporations, especially sanitation workers have become victims of the coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak in March last year.

In May, a sanitation worker employed with the SDMC had died of COVID-19.

In October, a 41-year-old doctor working with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation bad died of COVID-19.

He belonged to Bihar's Darbhanga district, having a humble family background. He is survived by his wife, two children, aged 10 and 7 years. The doctor was the only earning member of the family and his old parents were totally dependent on him, officials had said.

In June, a junior engineer working at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had died of coronavirus infection after testing positive on May 30.

During the Standing Committee meeting, a proposal to make parking facilities at M-Block, Greater Kailash-II and Lodhi Road Flyover area, was cleared by the panel.

