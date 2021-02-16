PM lays foundation stone for warrior king Suheldev's statue in UP's Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti.

He also unveiled through video conferencing programmes for beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich on the occasion. The projects will focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a children's park. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event. King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)