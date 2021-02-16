Left Menu

PM lays foundation stone for warrior king Suheldev's statue in UP's Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti.He also unveiled through video conferencing programmes for beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich on the occasion. The projects will focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a childrens park.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:46 IST
PM lays foundation stone for warrior king Suheldev's statue in UP's Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti.

He also unveiled through video conferencing programmes for beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich on the occasion. The projects will focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a children's park. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event. King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from Noida hospital

A suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday escaped from a hospital in Noida where he was taken for treatment after suffering injuries in a gunfight with police, officials said.Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, w...

UK to facilitate other countries' COVID vaccine passport plans: minister

Britain will provide vaccine COVID-19 certificates for its residents if they are required by other countries, although it is not planning to introduce them for use at home, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday.Internationally, if...

Bangladesh sentences five to death for killing U.S. blogger

A court in Bangladesh sentenced to death five members of an Islamist militant group on Tuesday for killing a U.S. blogger critical of religious extremism six years ago. Avijit Roy, a U.S. citizen of Bangladeshi origin, was hacked to death b...

Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd Test (Final)

Scoreboard at the end of second Test between India and England on day four, here on Tuesday.India 1st Innings 329 England 1st innings 134 India 2nd Innings 286 England 2nd Innings Overnight 533 Rory Burns c V Kohli b R Ashwin 25 Dom Sibley ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021