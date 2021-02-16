GMPF seeks PM intervention, says lease auction not solution for immediate restart of mining in Goa

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), an umbrella body of mining dependents, on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to mining issue in the state, and said auctioning of leases is not a solution for immediate restart of mining in Goa.

In an interview with PTI, GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said the body recently wrote a letter to the prime minister mentioning that in spite of the assurance given to the mining dependents by the Centre on the mining issue, nothing has happened so far.

''From the past experience of lease auctioning in other states and existing special circumstances applicable to Goa, auctioning procedure will take another minimum two to three years to resume mining in Goa.

''So, auctioning of leases is not a solution for immediate restart of mining in Goa and will need special consideration from the Union government for restarting mining in Goa,'' Gaonkar said, quoting the letter.

Earlier, the state government had said it will explore all options, including auction of mining leases, to ensure that the mining industry is not affected by the Supreme Court order, which set aside second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases in the state.

In the letter, Gaonkar said GMPF has also requested to consider amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987.

''Bringing a suitable amendment to Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987, as suggested by the state government...shall harmonise the terms of Goan Mining Leases with the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015,'' he said.

Gaonkar said the mining issue is a subject of livelihood for over three lakh people in the state and the judicial solution is showing no visibility of restarting mining in the state immediately. ''We put our submission to you for your immediate action for the sake of common mining dependent people of Goa,'' he said quoting the letter to PM.

