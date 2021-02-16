Left Menu

GMPF seeks PM intervention, says lease auction not solution for immediate restart of mining in Goa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:49 IST
GMPF seeks PM intervention, says lease auction not solution for immediate restart of mining in Goa

The Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), an umbrella body of mining dependents, on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to mining issue in the state, and said auctioning of leases is not a solution for immediate restart of mining in Goa.

In an interview with PTI, GMPF President Puti Gaonkar said the body recently wrote a letter to the prime minister mentioning that in spite of the assurance given to the mining dependents by the Centre on the mining issue, nothing has happened so far.

''From the past experience of lease auctioning in other states and existing special circumstances applicable to Goa, auctioning procedure will take another minimum two to three years to resume mining in Goa.

''So, auctioning of leases is not a solution for immediate restart of mining in Goa and will need special consideration from the Union government for restarting mining in Goa,'' Gaonkar said, quoting the letter.

Earlier, the state government had said it will explore all options, including auction of mining leases, to ensure that the mining industry is not affected by the Supreme Court order, which set aside second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases in the state.

In the letter, Gaonkar said GMPF has also requested to consider amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987.

''Bringing a suitable amendment to Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act, 1987, as suggested by the state government...shall harmonise the terms of Goan Mining Leases with the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015,'' he said.

Gaonkar said the mining issue is a subject of livelihood for over three lakh people in the state and the judicial solution is showing no visibility of restarting mining in the state immediately. ''We put our submission to you for your immediate action for the sake of common mining dependent people of Goa,'' he said quoting the letter to PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa hope to stop run of draws as Odisha await

FC Goa will hope to stop their run of draws and strengthen their playoff chances with a win when they face laggards Odisha FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.When the ISL season was halfway through, few would have looked past F...

On a Mission: The New BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India New SportX variant of BMWs successful luxury Sports Activity Vehicle. BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system to conquer any terrain. Unparalleled dynamics of BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine. BMW Se...

Macron: no immediate change to French military presence in Africa's Sahel

French President Emmanuel Macron told a news conference on Tuesday that there would be no immediate adjustment to Frances military presence in Africas Sahel region, and that any changes would depend on the involvement of Frances partners.Ma...

CBCI urges EC not to hold assembly polls in holy week for Christians

The Laity Council of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India has urged the Election Commission not to hold assembly elections due in four states, including Kerala, and one union territory in the holy week for Christians beginning March 28....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021