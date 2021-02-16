J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur to attend BJP state meet in HP's Dharamsala

J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur to attend BJP state meet in HP's DharamsalaPTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:26 IST
BJP president J P Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur will attend a three-day meet to be held here from Wednesday by the saffron party's Himachal Pradesh unit to deliberate on the roadmap to next year's assembly election in the state.
''The state working committee meeting is going to be held in Dharamsala on February 17, 18 and 19. Besides a training camp, the meeting is being organised for the upcoming four municipal corporation elections, assembly by-election of Fatehpur (Kangra) and the state assembly elections of 2022,'' BJP state general secretary Trilok Kapoor said on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP national vice-president Sujan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, and other leaders of the party will attend the working committee meeting, he said.
Nadda will arrive in Dharamsala on February 18, Kapoor added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
