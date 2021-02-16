Left Menu

Grand memorial for anti-CAA protestors if party comes to power : Cong

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:05 IST
Grand memorial for anti-CAA protestors if party comes to power : Cong

Assam Congress on Tuesdayannounced that it will build a grand memorial here tocommemorate the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) protestorswho sacrificed their lives if the party comes to power, itscampaign committee chairman Pradyut Bordoloi said on Tuesday.

Bordoloi said the memorial will be built for theanti-CAA peoples movement that has been going on in Assamover the last few years to save ''Assamese pride''.

The Congress announcement came two days after formerCongress president Rahul Gandhi promised that the party willrespect the Assam Accord and will not implement thebotched up CAA if it wins the election due in March-April.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora saidthat the grand memorial will be the states message to BJP,which is ''No CAA in Assam''.

The dark days of BJPs oppression of Assamese peopleare about to end and the Congress will win the assemblyelection, Congress legislature party leader in the outgoinghouse Debabrata Saikia asserted.

The memorial will be a tribute to the peoplesstruggle against CAA, he added.

The Congress Manifesto Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoisaid that the memorial will be the struggle againstforgetting.

''Assam does not want CAA'', Gogoi said.

The Congress leaders, who are taking part in the'Axom Basaon Ahok Yatra' in the state, are campaigning againstthe draconian'' CAA.

The Yatra was launched on February 12 and theCongress leaders are interacting and taking feedback from allsections of society on CAA, unemployment and other issuesplaguing the state, the party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Houthi offensive on Yemen's Marib threatens mass displacement, U.N. warns

An offensive by Yemens Houthi group to take Marib city, the last stronghold of the internationally-recognised government, threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicate a renewed diplomatic push to end the war, U.N. officials sa...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...

Assembly elections: Head of Syro-Malabar church writes to CEC

Head of the Kerala-based Syro-MalabarChurch, Cardinal George Alencherry on Tuesday wrote to ChiefElection Commissioner Sunil Arora, requesting him to considerthe Holy week of the faithful while deciding the dates of theAssembly election, du...

Haryana to open special schools for children with disability: Education minister Kanwar Pal

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that special schools will be opened for physically challenged children in the state.Separate special schools will be opened for specially-abled children in Haryana. Besides, studies in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021