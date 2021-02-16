Left Menu

COP26 president-designate calls on PM Modi; India-UK collaboration on climate change discussed

We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26, Modi tweeted after the meet.My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit, he said.Sharma, the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, called on Prime Minister Modi during which they discussed India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to COP26, according to a Prime Ministers Office statement.Prime Minister Modi reiterated Indias commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:20 IST
COP26 president-designate calls on PM Modi; India-UK collaboration on climate change discussed

President-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and British MP Alok Sharma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during which they discussed the India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to the crucial meet.

COP refers to the decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 26th session of which will be hosted by the UK in November 2021 in Glasgow.

''Pleased to meet with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26,'' Modi tweeted after the meet.

''My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit,'' he said.

Sharma, the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, called on Prime Minister Modi during which they discussed India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to COP26, according to a Prime Minister's Office statement.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26. Sharma warmly recalled the prime minister’s address at the Climate Ambition Summit in December, 2020, the PMO said.

Modi also expressed his commitment to work with his British counterpart Boris Johnson to further strengthen India-UK ties. Sharma also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which discussions on India’s green growth initiatives were held.

''Glad to meet COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Good discussions on India’s Green Growth initiatives and the climate change agenda,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Sharma also met Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

''India looks forward to the UK leadership to deliver on the unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement including long-term climate finance and other key issues,'' Javadekar tweeted after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inside Tapovan tunnel: Rescue workers keep at it as hopes recede

Bright lights illuminate the surreal scene deep inside the tunnel slush and mud, tread marks of vehicles that have been going in and out for the past week, and a single excavator still at work.Three more bodies of the estimated 30 people in...

Houthi offensive on Yemen's Marib threatens mass displacement, U.N. warns

An offensive by Yemens Houthi group to take Marib city, the last stronghold of the internationally-recognised government, threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicate a renewed diplomatic push to end the war, U.N. officials sa...

Marriott International CEO passes away at 62

Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of the hospitality chain Marriott International, passed away at the age of 62 on February 15, said the company on Tuesday. It is with profound sadness that Marriott International announces that Arne M Sorens...

15 pc decline in road accident deaths in Punjab in 2020

Punjab has seen a 15 per cent decline in road accident fatalities and 18 per cent reduction in road mishaps in 2020 in comparison to 2019, government data showed.A total of 5,194 road accidents were registered in 2020, and 3,866 people lost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021