Third phase gram panchayat elections to be held tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh

The third phase of gram panchayat elections are all set to be held on February 17 in Andhra Pradesh. In Machilipatnam city of Krishna district, elections will be held in the villages in 12 mandals.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:08 IST
Krishna district Collector, AMD Imtiaz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The third phase of gram panchayat elections are all set to be held on February 17 in Andhra Pradesh. In Machilipatnam city of Krishna district, elections will be held in the villages in 12 mandals. Polling material was sent from distribution centres to polling stations. The district collector and other officials are monitoring the arrangements for elections.

Krishna district Collector, AMD Imtiaz has visited the distribution centre at Movva Mandal today. Movva Mandal is one of the mandals in Machilipatnam. While speaking to the reporters, he said: "Gram panchayat elections will be held tomorrow for 220 panchayats in Machilipatnam division in Krishna district. Polling will be held from 6.30 AM to 3.30 PM followed by counting."

"I and other officials are visiting the distribution centers and monitoring how the distribution process is taking place. In Movva Mandal, polling will be held in 182 polling stations. Election material was given to the polling parties. These parties will be ready to conduct elections tomorrow morning," he said. The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the two main parties among others contesting this election. (ANI)

