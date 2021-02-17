Left Menu

COP26 president-designate calls on PM Modi; India-UK collaboration on climate change discussed

We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26, Modi tweeted after the meet.My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit, he said.Sharma, the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, called on Prime Minister Modi during which they discussed India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to COP26, according to a Prime Ministers Office statement.Prime Minister Modi reiterated Indias commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:33 IST
COP26 president-designate calls on PM Modi; India-UK collaboration on climate change discussed

President-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and British MP Alok Sharma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during which they discussed the India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to the crucial meet.

COP refers to the decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 26th session of which will be hosted by the UK in November 2021 in Glasgow.

''Pleased to meet with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26,'' Modi tweeted after the meet.

''My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit,'' he said.

Sharma, the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, called on Prime Minister Modi during which they discussed India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to COP26, according to a Prime Minister's Office statement.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26. Sharma warmly recalled the prime minister's address at the Climate Ambition Summit in December, 2020, the PMO said.

Modi also expressed his commitment to work with his British counterpart Boris Johnson to further strengthen the India-UK ties. A UK government statement said Sharma and Prime Minister Modi met to discuss their countries' shared commitment to climate action in the lead up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow this year.

Sharma congratulated PM Modi on his ambition to deliver a significant increase in renewable energy, set out at the Climate Ambition Summit the UK co-hosted in December 2020, and for his personal leadership on tackling climate change, the British statement said.

Sharma outlined the UK's net zero commitment and said that, as hosts of COP26, the UK had sent a clear message to the world in setting an ambitious new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), according to the statement.

They agreed that progress on making sure the most vulnerable countries were able to adapt to the impacts of climate change was critical and that to do this governments must meet their climate finance commitments, it said.

Sharma and Modi also discussed the importance of governments, businesses and individuals working to tackle climate change and said they looked forward to continuing their close work ahead of COP26.

Sharma also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which discussions on India's green growth initiatives were held.

''Glad to meet COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Good discussions on India's Green Growth initiatives and the climate change agenda,'' Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Sharma also met Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

''India looks forward to the UK leadership to deliver on the unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement, including long-term climate finance and other key issues,'' Javadekar tweeted after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols p...

CVS to re-enter Obamacare market in 2021

CVS Health Corp said on Tuesday it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act ACA, popularly known as Obamacare, saying the market had stabilized. CVS Healths Aetn...

Soccer-Door open for Canada newcomers to shine at SheBelieves Cup

Canadas womens soccer team must rely on a patchwork roster for the SheBelieves Cup due to injuries and COVID-19 restrictions but that has opened the door for players to make their case for spots on the Olympic squad, coach Bev Priestman sai...

US STOCKS-Recovery rally drives S&P 500, Dow to new peaks

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit all-time highs on Tuesday as cyclical sectors gained on the prospect of more fiscal aid to lift the U.S. economy from a coronavirus-driven slump. The Nasdaq, however, dipped as technology ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021