White House says must do everything possible to stop Ebola outbreaks in Africa

White House says must do everything possible to stop Ebola outbreaks in AfricaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 01:44 IST
The Biden administration on Tuesday said everything possible must be done to stop Ebola outbreaks in Africa before they become large epidemics, adding that it will do everything it can to provide U.S. leadership to stop the outbreaks.
"We cannot afford to take our foot off the gas – even as we battle COVID, we must ensure capacity and financing for health security worldwide," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN: Central African Republic faces dire humanitarian plight
Biden says he won't settle for COVID-19 aid package that 'fails to meet the moment' -White House
Despite 'productive' Republican meeting, Biden will not accept a scaled-down COVID-19 bill -White House
UN: Central African Republic faces dire humanitarian plight
US concerned by China's ongoing attempts to 'intimidate' neighbours: White House