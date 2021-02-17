Left Menu

Stop steel plant sale or resign: NCB to Jagan Reddy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu (NCB) on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take responsibility to lead the ongoing agitation for saving the prestigious Visakha Steel Plant from the immediate threat of privatisation.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:58 IST
Stop steel plant sale or resign: NCB to Jagan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu (NCB) on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take responsibility to lead the ongoing agitation for saving the prestigious Visakha Steel Plant from the immediate threat of privatisation.Naidu advised Reddy to stop the sale of the steel plant or resign and go to jail or wherever he would like to go. "If the YCP continued its games of betrayal against the people's sentiments even now, the people of the state would rise in revolt and they would not allow the ruling party leaders to move on the roads," the former Andhra Chief Minister said.

The TDP chief called on the party Vizag Parliamentary President Palla Srinivasa Rao who was continuing his fast-unto-death from his hospital bed itself.Addressing a press conference later, Naidu advised the Chief Minister and his party leaders to make sincere efforts like Palla Srinivasa Rao whose hunger strike reached 8th day on Tuesday. "Not a single Minister has visited or enquired about his health till now. Palla's weight has come down by 10 Kg already. But the false protesters were gaining weight on the other hand. The Chief Minister was not still opening his mouth on the steel plant issue. Jagan Reddy was sitting silent in his Tadepalli residence like a robber bitten by a scorpion," he said.The TDP chief slammed YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy for 'counselling' people of Andhra Pradesh in a manner that they should accept the reality of the privatisation of the steel plant.

He alleged that the people had realised how the YCP leaders were enacting false dramas and going to meet the false Swamiji in the port city for his blessings to carry out their nefarious activities. "The CM met with the Posco representatives and got photos with them but he did not bother to tell the people about the privatisation plans."Naidu asserted that the steel plant has been supporting over 5 lakh people's livelihoods. "It was paying Rs 41,000 crores taxes of which Rs 33,000 crores to the Centre and Rs 8,000 crores to the State." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Governor of Japan's Shimane prefecture says torch relay should be reconsidered

The governor of Japans Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday that the Olympics torch relay should be reconsidered, adding that he was against the Games being held and worried about coronavirus infections....

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. I have tested positive for COVID19. Sympt...

DreamHost vs Bluehost: Which web host is the best?

Finding the right web host for your business site can be challenging as hundreds of companies offer similar services but with different approaches, packages and prices.There is no denying that BlueHost and Dreamhost are the two famous and r...

1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

One more person has been arrested from Belagavi for his alleged role in Karnataka Public Service Commission KPSC first-division assistant question paper leak case, said Karnataka Police on Wednesday. The police said that the arrested person...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021