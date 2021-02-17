Counting underway for Punjab local body elections amid tight security

Counting for the Punjab local body elections is underway. Polling for 117 local bodies including eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils, and Nagar panchayats was held on February 14. Punjab police had ensured tight security and no one else except the counting staff is allowed to enter the counting centers.

The Punjab government had earlier said that the voter turnout in the state had recorded a new high of 71.39 per cent. "Voting turnout recorded a new high in general/by-elections of 8 Municipal Corporations and 109 Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats of Punjab with 71.39 per cent of votes have been polled," said the state government in a tweet.

"The fate of 9222 candidates enlists in EVMs," they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)