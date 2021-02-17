Vice Prez, PM, leaders wish Telangana CM on his birthday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of political leaders and film stars greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who turned 68 on Wednesday.

Rao's counterparts from various states also extended birthday greetings to him.

In his tweet, Modi said, ''Greetings to Telangana CM KCRGaru on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life.'' The Vice President, PM, Union Minister Amit Shah, DMK Chief M K Stalin and other leaders telephoned Rao to wish him, an official release said.

Wishing Rao on his birthday, Telangana Governor Tamili Sai Soundararajan prayed for his happiness and good health in the future.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sadananda Gowda also greeted Rao on the occasion.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted Rao, popularly known as KCR.

Actor-turned-politician and former Union Minister Chiranjeevi, his younger brother and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan and top star Mahesh Babu were among the Telugu film personalities who wished the CM.

TRS leaders organized a blood donation camp at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of TRS here, and other places in thestate.

Meanwhile, massive tree plantation drive was undertaken in the state following an appeal by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, a close relative of Rao, to plant one crore saplings on the day.

Kumar has been conducting a green campaign called 'Green India Challenge' since the last few years.

State ministers and other TRS leaders took part in the plantation drive at various places in the state.

Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu film personalities also joined the campaign of Santosh Kumar.

Rao thanked all the leaders and prominent personalities who conveyed greetings to him on his birthday, the release said.

