PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:13 IST
Indian Express journo wins IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2020, has been awarded to Ritika Chopra of The Indian Express for her reports on the working of the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

International Press Institute (IPI) India had instituted the annual award in 2003 to recognise and honour the best work done by an Indian media organisation or journalist working in print, radio, television and internet mediums, in furtherance of public interest, including safeguarding of freedom of the press and other freedoms such as human rights.

The IPI India Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2020, has been awarded to Ritika Chopra, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express, New Delhi, a statement said.

''The award is for her exclusive reports on the working of the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha election which exposed the divide in the Commission and the unusual tardiness when it came to dealing with poll code violations,'' it said.

The jury noted that Chopra had investigated the issue diligently relying on documentation of the cases involved, and by verifying the proceedings and meetings of the commission, thereby highlighting an important issue involving free and fair conduct of democratic elections.

The award comprises a cash prize of Rs two lakh, a trophy and a citation.

The selection was made by a distinguished jury of editors headed by Soli Sorabjee, former attorney general of India, after considering the entries received.

The award will be presented to Chopra at a function in New Delhi in March-April 2021, the statement said.

Ritu Sarin of The Indian Express was the recipient of the award in 2017 for her impressive work as an investigative journalist and for leading The Indian Express' probe into Indian names revealed in the Panama Papers, in 2018, Namrata Biji Ahuja, of The Week was awarded for her exclusive reporting on the ''independent'' Naga State in Indian territory and in 2019 to NDTV anchored by Nidhi Razdan for the expose of the conspiracy to scuttle probe into the heinous Kathua rape and murder.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

