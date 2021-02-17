Yediyurappa comes down heavily on oppn leaders for commenting on Ram Temple fund mobilisation

Karnataka Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hit out at opposition leaders,especially former CMs Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, forcasting aspersions on fund mobilisation for the Ram Temple inAyodhya.

Both the leaders had alleged there was lack oftransparency in the fund collection drive.

Kumarswamy had on Monday accused the RSS of markinghouses of those who gave donations for Ram Temple in Ayodhyaand those who did not and alleged it was similar to what theNazis did in Germany.

The statement drew widespread reaction from variousquarters including the Pejawar Math seer Swami Vishwa PrasannaTeertha, who demanded proof from Kumaraswamy to substantiatehis claim.

Addressing a public meeting at Shivamogga onWednesday, the chief minister said no one is compelled todonate for Ram temple.

''We are not forcing anyone to donate for Ram temple.

When Hindu, Muslim and Christians are assisting one mother(India), some people are making nasty comments, which doesn'tsuit their stature,'' Yediyurappa said.

''With deep anguish I say that at least from now onexercise caution while speaking in public and refrain frommaking unwanted comments,'' Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister's reaction came hours afterKumaraswamy said on Wednesday that he was not opposed to theconstruction of the shrine, but only wanted more transparencyin the fund mobilisation.

The government has a responsibility to check who wascollecting funds for the Ram Temple, he told a pressconference here.

''I am neither opposed to the Ram Temple nor did Ispeak ill of any organisation or the collection of funds forRam Temple. Even my party members have given money, but I wantto know who has authorised those collecting money door-to-door? What's their background? Who gave them licences,'' hesaid.

He said his objection was only to collection of fundsfor the temple construction without transparency and ''loot andmisuse'' of funds in the name of Ram.

The RSS dismissed the former CM's earlier allegations,saying they do not qualify for any response while the stateunit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which is among theorganisations collecting funds for the temple, condemned it.

The JDS leader said the donations could be donethrough online transactions.

''We have opened so many Jan Dhan accounts, then whycannot we collect money online? Why collect on the street andmark the houses?'' the JD(S) leader asked.

He further alleged no one gave any account of themoney collected in 1990 for the Ram Temple from across thecountry.

Kumaraswamy said he came from a family which has faithin God, but never misused the name of God.

''We have commitment to the 130 crore people but wedon't believe in breaking the society,'' the former chiefminister said.

VHP organising Secretary in Karnataka Basavaraj onTuesday condemned Kumaraswamy's earlier statement against theRSS.

''It happens to be a highly irresponsible tweet comingin from former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sri RamMandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan,'' (fund mobilisation),Basavaraj said in a statement.

Volunteers of various organisations, including theVHP, were reaching out to all sections of society.

The latter were responding positively and contributingtowards the construction of the grand temple at Ayodhya, headded.

They did not even demand money from people and theoutreach was merely to enable the whole country take part inthe effort as ''everyone believes strongly that Lord Ram is theidentity of Bharat,'' he added.

''VHP takes serious note of baseless allegations made byan individual who held the highest office of the state.The VHPalso condemns Kumaraswamy's statement for making unwarrantedremarks on the patriotic organisation RSS,'' Basavaraj said.

The fund collection drive for the Ram Temple startedfrom January 14 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and will goon till February 27.

