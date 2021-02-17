Law against "love jihad" likely in next legislature session: BJP Karnataka chief

The BJP's Karnataka unit chiefNalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday the Yediyurappagovernment might introduce a law against ''love jihad'' in thenext assembly session.

''There is love jihad going on in the state.I amconfident that in the next session our government will bring alaw to control love jihad in the state,'' Kateel said afterinaugurating the BJP state unit meet at the Kittur RaniChennamma community building.

In the recent past, Uttar Pradesh and MadhyaPradesh, both ruled by the BJP, have brought religious freedomlaws to stop conversion through marriage or by any otherfraudulent means.

''Love Jihad'' is a term used by right wing activists torefer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girlsto convert in the guise of love.

Kateel said the state government has already fulfilledthe long pending demand of ban on cow slaughter by bringing ina law in the previous legislature session.

Speaking about the administration of the BJPgovernment in Karnataka, Kateel said Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa has been striving hard to mop up more revenue.

The BJP government has made the state drug-free, hesaid and alleged that the previous Congress government ran on'drug money'.

''When the Congress government was ruling the state, theyran the administration using 'drug money', whereas theYediyurappa government made Karnataka drug-free,'' Kateel toldthe gathering.PTI GMS BNBN BN

