Left Menu

Law against "love jihad" likely in next legislature session: BJP Karnataka chief

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:17 IST
Law against "love jihad" likely in next legislature session: BJP Karnataka chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP's Karnataka unit chiefNalin Kumar Kateel said on Wednesday the Yediyurappagovernment might introduce a law against ''love jihad'' in thenext assembly session.

''There is love jihad going on in the state.I amconfident that in the next session our government will bring alaw to control love jihad in the state,'' Kateel said afterinaugurating the BJP state unit meet at the Kittur RaniChennamma community building.

In the recent past, Uttar Pradesh and MadhyaPradesh, both ruled by the BJP, have brought religious freedomlaws to stop conversion through marriage or by any otherfraudulent means.

''Love Jihad'' is a term used by right wing activists torefer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girlsto convert in the guise of love.

Kateel said the state government has already fulfilledthe long pending demand of ban on cow slaughter by bringing ina law in the previous legislature session.

Speaking about the administration of the BJPgovernment in Karnataka, Kateel said Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa has been striving hard to mop up more revenue.

The BJP government has made the state drug-free, hesaid and alleged that the previous Congress government ran on'drug money'.

''When the Congress government was ruling the state, theyran the administration using 'drug money', whereas theYediyurappa government made Karnataka drug-free,'' Kateel toldthe gathering.PTI GMS BNBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mish...

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021