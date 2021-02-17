Left Menu

Actor-turned-TMC MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty wishes to quit politics

Amid an ongoing exodus of TMCleaders from the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of theassembly elections, actor-turned-MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty onWednesday expressed his desire to quit politics and focus moreon acting.The two-time Barasat MLA said he has already conveyedhis decision to party supremo and Chief Minister MamataBanerjee, who has asked him to wait for a few days.I was associated with the TMC even before 2011 whenit came to power in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:28 IST
Actor-turned-TMC MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty wishes to quit politics

Amid an ongoing exodus of TMCleaders from the ruling party in West Bengal ahead of theassembly elections, actor-turned-MLA Chiranjeet Chakraborty onWednesday expressed his desire to quit politics and focus moreon acting.

The two-time Barasat MLA said he has already conveyedhis decision to party supremo and Chief Minister MamataBanerjee, who has asked him to wait for a few days.

''I was associated with the TMC even before 2011 (whenit came to power in the state). Before the 2016 assemblyelections, I had told party supremo Mamata Banerjee that Iwant to quit politics and return to acting but she asked me tocontest the polls.

''This time too, I have said that I don't want tocontest the elections and want to focus on acting. She hassaid that she will let me know,'' Chakraborty told a newschannel.

When asked whether he has plans to join any otherparty, he replied in negative.

''I want to be an apolitical person. I want to spendtime acting. I am either a Trinamool member or apolitical.

There is no question of me going to any other party,'' he said.

The party's North 24 Parganas district chief and Foodand Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said he will speak toChakraborty.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP bagged 18seats, just four less than the ruling TMC and emerged as itsmain challenger in West Bengal, 17 MLAs of the TrinamoolCongress, one TMC MP, three MLAs each of the Congress and theCPI (M) and one from the CPI have crossed over to the saffroncamp.

However, except for former state cabinet ministersSuvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, the rest have notresigned as MLAs.

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi had recently quitthe party and the post, claiming that he was feelingsuffocated in the party.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due inApril-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mish...

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021