Clause 6 panel's recommendations far from legal reality, cannot be implemented: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:13 IST
Senior Assam minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Wednesday said the government cannot implementthe recommendations of the central panel on Clause 6 of theAssam Accord as those are ''far from legal reality''.

This is the first time someone from the governmentspoke about recommendations of the report, which was submittedto Assam Chief Minister Sarbanando Sonowal on February 25 lastyear for handing it over to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

''The recommendations given by the committee are farfrom the reality of this land.... How can we implement them?said Sarma, also the convenor of the North East DemocraticAlliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the NDA.

The recommendations go against many Supreme Courtjudgements, he said at the launch of his book comprising 25 ofhis speeches.

