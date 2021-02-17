Left Menu

Does Modi govt still believe farm laws are popular, asks Chidambaram after Cong win in Punjab

After the Congresss victory in Punjab municipal elections, senior party leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday asked whether the Modi government still believed that farm laws are popular and only a small section of farmers of Punjab are protesting against them.The farmers are voters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:20 IST
Does Modi govt still believe farm laws are popular, asks Chidambaram after Cong win in Punjab

After the Congress's victory in Punjab municipal elections, senior party leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday asked whether the Modi government still believed that farm laws are popular and only a small section of farmers of Punjab are protesting against them.

''The farmers are voters. So are migrant workers, MSMEs, the unemployed and the very poor families. When it is their turn, they will vote against the BJP like the Punjab voters.

''Does the Modi government still believe that the farm laws are popular and only a small 'section' of farmers of Punjab are protesting against them,'' he asked on Twitter.

''The MEA is fast losing credibility by becoming the Ministry of Extraordinary Apologists for the government's wrong domestic policies,'' he also said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said that the anger brewing in Punjab has given a befitting reply to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The crop of anger and resentment brewing in the fields of Punjab has given a befitting reply to ruthlessness, sarcasm and confusion created by PM Modi and the BJP. Curse of Punjab...BJP's drop,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi on Punjab civil bodies polls.

Surjewala also tweeted on the action of Delhi Police on the 'toolkit' issue, ''Only a 'weak-kneed' government can shudder and shiver over a 'toolkit'. Only a 'lily-livered' ruler can heap 6,300 cases of 'Sedition' in 2 years. Only the 'limp-wristed' need to stifle opinion by 5,922 cases under UAPA. Stop being scared of democratic ethos of dissent-discussion.'' The Congress also tweeted from its official Twitter handle, ''We will turn hatred into love. We will hold the hands that feed us. We will stand by every Indian. We will protect India's soul. Thank you Punjab for the massive mandate. We will deliver.'' The ruling Congress won six municipal corporations and emerged as the largest party in the seventh, sweeping the urban body polls in Punjab on Wednesday.

The Congress won in Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Batala and Pathankot, in the civic polls held against the backdrop of the farmers' agitation. In Moga, it needed victories in six more wards to control the municipal corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bilaspur to be connected to Delhi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj from March 1

Beginning next month, Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur is set to be connected by air-services to New Delhi, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked U...

UK justice rapped for failing women who kill abusive men

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Feb 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women who kill their male abusers are often failed by a British justice system that can treat them as cold-blooded murderers rather than seeing them as victims too, campaigners said ...

No fresh COVID death in Delhi, 3rd time single-day fatality count nil in Feb

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February, while 134 new cases took the tally to 6,37,315, according to data shared by authorities.On February 9, no fat...

NIA files charge sheet against 11 JMB terrorists in Bengaluru special court

The National Investigation Agencyon Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a NIA special court hereagainst 11 alleged terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen,Bangladesh, for committing dacoities to raise funds for theiractivities in India. The main a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021