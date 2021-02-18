Left Menu

Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:37 IST
Nothing political about meetings with LJP MP, Kanhaiya : Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Wednesday insisted that not much should be read intohis recent meeting with an MP of the LJP, which is headed byhis bete noire Chirag Paswan, since members of Parliament andthe state legislature call on him regularly over mattersrelating to their constituencies.

About the visit of CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar to his keyaide and cabinet colleague Ashok Choudhary, the chiefminister said that the former JNU student leader and an MLA ofhis party had met him earlier but did not discuss politics.

Nitish Kumar, who gave up the post of JD(U) nationalpresident recently but continues to wield supreme controlover it, was asked by reporters at the party's stateheadquarters here whether Paswan needs to worry after LJPNawada MP Chandan Kumar Singh's visit to the chief minister'sofficial residence on Sunday.

''There is nothing to be worried about. Being the chiefminister I am often approached by members of the statelegislature and Parliament who wish to discuss mattersrelating to their areas. They come when I grant an appointmentand we talk. That's it, he said.

Notably, Singh's visit came less than a monthafter LJP's lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh had taken part in a booklaunch ceremony held at Choudhary's residence.

Chirag Paswan's rebellion against Kumar ahead of theBihar assembly election in which he fielded candidates againstJD(U) nominees, cost the party dear causing its tally tofall below 50 in the 243-strong House.

The LJP and JD(U), both NDA allies, have since been atdaggers drawn. At a recent NDA meeting in New Delhi chaired byPrime Minister Narendra Modi, Paswan excused himself citingill-health after the JD(U) raised strong objections overinvitation having been extended to him despite hisbrinkmanship in the assembly poll.

About Kanhaiya Kumar, who met Choudhary Sundayafternoon along with CPI MLA Suryakant Paswan, the chiefminister said Kanhaiya had met me before. And so had alegislator of his party. But our discussions were about issuesrelating to their constituencies. There was nothing politicalabout it.

Media reports had claimed that Kanhaiya, who isunderstood to be sore over the manner in which he has beentreated by the CPI a number of times, was considering crossingover to the JD(U), an ally of the BJP.

The CPI central office in Delhi later came out with anangry statement condemning the mala fide and mischievousintentions of some sections of the media to malign the CPI andKanhaiya Kumar.

Asked about JD(U) raising the demand for caste-basedcensus in the Lok Sabha, Nitish Kumar said, ''This is a genuinedemand and is one we have been raising for quite some time. Inthe past we had even sent resolutions to this effect, whichwere passed by both houses of the state legislature, to theCentre.

''We must have an accurate idea of the respectivepopulation of different social groups so that we can formulatepolicies accordingly,'' he said.

Nitish Kumar also expressed confidence that the budgetsession of the assembly, which will commence on February 18and conclude on March 24, will be conducted safely. Membershave been asked to take precautions like wearing masks inview of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the budget session was curtailed in view ofthe outbreak. This year, the opposition Grand Alliance led byRJD's Tejashwi Yadav has threatened to boycott the assemblyand gherao the chief minister's residence if the session wasshortened in the name of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook blocks news content in Australia as it blasts proposed law

Facebook Inc will block news content from being read and shared in its news feed in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Alphabet Incs Google to pay the countrys news publishers f...

U.S. calls for fair and transparent legal process for 'Hotel Rwanda hero'

The United States on Wednesday urged the Rwandan government to provide humane treatment and a fair and transparent legal process in the case of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier depicted as a hero in a Hollywood film about Rwandas 1994 genoci...

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta backs struggling Willian to come good

Criticism of Arsenal midfielder Willian after a few sub-par performances was not unfair but the Brazilian will soon return to top form, his manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Willian, 32, arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea last ye...

UPDATE 3-'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the countrys second-largest state and the surrounding regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021