White House pushes back Biden trip to Michigan because of weather
President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Friday to visit a Pfizer Inc plant, postponing the trip by a day because of inclement weather, a White House official said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 07:03 IST
President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Friday to visit a Pfizer Inc plant, postponing the trip by a day because of inclement weather, a White House official said. Biden had been scheduled to travel to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Thursday to visit a manufacturing plant that is producing COVID-19 vaccines.
The White House is eager to show progress in getting vaccines available to Americans in an effort to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. The trip to Michigan will be Biden's second this week to a political swing state after he flew to Wisconsin for a CNN town hall on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
