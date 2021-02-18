Left Menu

Metroman E Sreedharan to join BJP, says party's Kerala unit chief

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:25 IST
Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Thursday said 'Metroman' E Sreedharan will join the party ahead of the Kerala Assembly election.

BJP state president K Surendran said Sreedharan, who is credited with changing the face of public transport system in the country, will join the BJP during the party's VijayYatra' commencing on February 21 from Kasaragod.

He has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP, Surendran told reporters here.

There was no immediate reaction from Sreedharan





