Amit Shah offers prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha during West Bengal visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is in West Bengal to flag off the fifth phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Poriborton Yatra, offered prayers at Bharat Sevashram Sangha at Rash Behari Avenue on Thursday. "The most revered Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, through his divine power and unique devotion, has combined religion and spirituality with man. Not only did he preach devotion, but he also taught us to stay away from the attitude of caste and creed. On his birth anniversary, I would like to pay my respects to him," the Home Minister tweeted in Bangla after the visit.

Shah who reached West Bengal today will flag-off BJP's Poribortan Yatra and hold a roadshow from Kali Mandir to SBI, Kakdwip branch and South 24 Parganas. He is also scheduled to visit Aurobindo Bhawan in the evening.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020. The upcoming elections in the state are slated to take place soon for 294 Assembly seats. (ANI)

