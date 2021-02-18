Exterment proceedings of criminals to be done in 6 months: Goa CM

Days after the attack on agangster in Margao city of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday said externment proceedings against all notoriouscriminals in the state will be completed in the next sixmonths.

Anwar Shaikh, who has cases of assault, kidnappingamong other offences to his name, was shot in the knee bythree people from a rival gang in Fartoda area on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Margao, Sawant said thepolice have cracked down on several notorious criminals in thelast two years.

''These notorious elements were usually from talukas ofSalcette, Tiswadi, Mormugao and Bardez,'' the chief ministersaid.

Externment proceedings against all notorious criminalswill be completed in the next six months, he said.

While the police have been acting against suchcriminals, the proceedings against them should be fast-tracked, he added.

