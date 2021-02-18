BJP will end cut-money culture, bring development in Bengal if voted to power: Shah

Left Menu

Alleging that the TMC government has introduced a cut-money culture in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the BJPs fight is to end it and take the state to the path of development if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls. He said the BJPs Parivartan Yatra is not for changing a chief minister, an MLA, or a minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal into a developed state. This Parivartan Yatra is not for changing a CM, ora minister.

PTI | Kakdwip | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:33 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that the TMC government has introduced a ''cut-money'' culture in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said theBJP's fight is to end it and take the state to the path of development if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

He said the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, an MLA, or a minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal into a developed state.

''This 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a CM, or minister. It is for ending infiltration and also for the transformation of Bengal. You vote for the BJP. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state,'' Shah said addressing a rally here.

He also spoke about the killings of BJP workers and warned that the perpetrators will be thrown behind bars.

The union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the ''goons'' and the ''syndicates'' of the ruling TMC.

Speaking on the controversy over the 'Jai Shri Ram'slogan, Shah said, ''Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to her appeasement politics.'' Banerjee had on January 23 declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah also slammed the TMC dispensation in the state for alleged corruption in disbursing 'Amphan' relief funds.

''The central government had sent relief funds after 'Amphan' cyclone, the money was siphoned off by the TMCleaders. If voted to power, we will probe into this corruption. We will form a task force for saving lives from cyclones and environmental disasters,'' he said.

Shah also reached out to the West Bengal government employees and said the 7th Pay Commission will be implemented in the state if the saffron party is voted to power.

''The financial condition of Bengal is so bad that thestate government employees don't get the benefits of the 7thPay Commission. If voted to power we would implement it in thestate,'' he said.

