PM speaks to his Australian counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday with the two leaders reiterating their commitment to consolidating their comprehensive strategic partnership. In a tweet, Modi said they also discussed regional issues of common interest. ''Spoke with my good friend PM @ScottMorrisonMP today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific,'' he said.

