PM speaks to his Australian counterpart
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday with the two leaders reiterating their commitment to consolidating their comprehensive strategic partnership. In a tweet, Modi said they also discussed regional issues of common interest. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday with the two leaders reiterating their commitment to consolidating their comprehensive strategic partnership. In a tweet, Modi said they also discussed regional issues of common interest. ''Spoke with my good friend PM @ScottMorrisonMP today. Reiterated our commitment to consolidating our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also discussed regional issues of common interest. Look forward to working together for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK to deploy aircraft carrier as part of Indo-Pacific ‘renewed focus’
UK to deploy aircraft carrier as part of Indo-Pacific ‘renewed focus’
U.S. President Biden discusses China, Myanmar coup on call with Australian PM Morrison
UK to deploy aircraft carrier as part of Indo-Pacific 'renewed focus'
Modi speaks to Biden; leaders look forward to further peace, security in Indo-Pacific region