Rahul, Priyanka condoled death of Congress veteran Captain Satish Sharma

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the demise of party veteran and former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma.

Sharma, who was suffering from cancer, died in Goa on Wednesday. He was 73.

Priyanka Gandhi postponed a 'kisan panchayat' in Mathura slated for Friday to attend Sharma's last rites, which would take place in Delhi.

''I'm very sad to hear of the demise of Captain Satish Sharma. My love and condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him,'' said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted, ''R.I.P. Captain, generous of heart, steadfast in friendship and loyal to the end. A life well lived. I will miss you deeply.'' She also shared a picture of her family with Sharma.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the Mathura 'kisan panchayat' will now be held on February 23. She would be attending the last rites of Sharma here on Friday.

''Captain Satish Sharma was a dear friend who stood by the family through thick and thin. People of Amethi and Rae Bareli will always remember him as a people's person who stood by them during difficult times,'' she said in a statement, adding that her family has lost a true friend.

Sharma was a close aide of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and was Union minister of petroleum and natural gas from 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government.

