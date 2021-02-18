Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka condoled death of Congress veteran Captain Satish Sharma

He was 73.Priyanka Gandhi postponed a kisan panchayat in Mathura slated for Friday to attend Sharmas last rites, which would take place in Delhi.Im very sad to hear of the demise of Captain Satish Sharma.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:24 IST
Rahul, Priyanka condoled death of Congress veteran Captain Satish Sharma

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday condoled the demise of party veteran and former Union minister Captain Satish Sharma.

Sharma, who was suffering from cancer, died in Goa on Wednesday. He was 73.

Priyanka Gandhi postponed a 'kisan panchayat' in Mathura slated for Friday to attend Sharma's last rites, which would take place in Delhi.

''I'm very sad to hear of the demise of Captain Satish Sharma. My love and condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him,'' said Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted, ''R.I.P. Captain, generous of heart, steadfast in friendship and loyal to the end. A life well lived. I will miss you deeply.'' She also shared a picture of her family with Sharma.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the Mathura 'kisan panchayat' will now be held on February 23. She would be attending the last rites of Sharma here on Friday.

''Captain Satish Sharma was a dear friend who stood by the family through thick and thin. People of Amethi and Rae Bareli will always remember him as a people's person who stood by them during difficult times,'' she said in a statement, adding that her family has lost a true friend.

Sharma was a close aide of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and was Union minister of petroleum and natural gas from 1993 to 1996 in the Narasimha Rao government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German publishers call for tighter curbs on Facebook

German publishers called for tougher regulation of Facebook on Wednesday after the social media giants move to block all media content in Australia.It is high time that governments all over the world limit the market power of the gatekeeper...

Negligible impact of 'rail roko' call on train services: Railways

There was negligible or minimal impact on railway services due to the rail roko agitation called by farmer groups on Thursday, a spokesperson for the national transporter said.He said majority of the zonal railways reported no incident due ...

Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirables' law - RIA

A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an undesirable group, the RIA news agency reported.Shevchenko...

Sebi disposes of adjudication proceedings against 6 entities after settlement

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of the adjudication proceedings against six entities after they settled cases related to alleged fraudulent trading activities in illiquid stock options segment on BSE.The entities, including one i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021