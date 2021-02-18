TMC brought cut-money and syndicate culture, BJP will bring development in Bengal: Shah

Alleging that the TMC governmenthas introduced a ''cut-money and syndicate culture'' in WestBengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said if votedto power BJP would constitute an inquiry into the siphoningoff cyclone Amphan relief funds and book the culprits.

Shah said BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing achief minister, an MLA or a minister but ending infiltrationand transforming West Bengal into a developed state.

''This is BJP's fight to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' (GoldenBengal). This fight is between our booth workers and thesyndicate of TMC. It is not just our aim to bring BJPgovernment after removing Mamata Banerjee's ministry.

''Our goal is to ensure that there is a change in thesituation in West Bengal, a change in the condition of thepoor of the state, a change in circumstances for women of thestate,'' he said.

''This 'Parivartan Yatra' is for ending infiltration andalso for the transformation of Bengal. You vote for the BJP.

Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from acrossthe border will be allowed to enter the state,''Shah said afterflagging off the final leg of the five phased Rath yatra inthe state.

Criticising TMCs ''cut money'' culture, Shah said if votedto power, the government will probe corruption in disbursalof cyclone Amphan relief funds.

''The central government had sent relief and funds postAmphan for affected people. But, the TMC leaders siphoned offthe funds and did not allow it to reach the affected people.

''If we are voted to power, the government will constitutean inquiry committee to probe corruption in disbursal ofAmphan relief funds. All those who have indulged in corruptionwould be sent to jails,'' he said.

Super cyclonic storm Amphan had caused widespread damagein West Bengal,Odisha and neighbouring Bangladesh in May 2020.

Shah also announced that the BJP will constitute 'ZeroCasualty Task Force' to save lives from cyclones andenvironmental disasters if voted to power.

Speaking on the controversy over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan,Shah said, Bengal CM gets angry at the slogan due to herappeasement politics.

''You get angry over it because you want to appease aparticular section of the people for vote bank politics. JaiShri Ram slogan is a symbol against anti-appeasementpolicies,'' he said.

Banerjee had on January 23 declined to speak at an eventto celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversarywhere ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence ofPrime Minister Narendra Modi.

Flaying TMCs appeasement politics, Shah said it is underBJPs pressure that Banerjee is now seen worshipping GoddessSaraswati.

''Should the Durga Puja not take place in West Bengal?Court permission needs to be obtained for it. Should theSaraswati Puja not be held here? She had stopped it.

''It was only after BJP's pressure that she was seenworshipping Goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you hadstopped Saraswati puja in schools,'' Shah said.

Listing out the names of some BJP workers allegedly killedin politial violence in the state, Shah alleged that theMamata Banerjee government has created an environment of fearand panic, but the BJP is ready to take on the ''goons'' of theruling TMC.

''You think that we can get intimidated by the TMC goons?They cannot stall BJP's march to power. Once we are in power,every perpetrator of violence that led to the killing of BJPworkers will be thrown behind bars,'' he asserted whileclaiming that TMC goons have so far killed its more than 130workers.

Lashing out at ''dynastic politics'' in the TMC, Shah allegedthat Banerjee has been working only for the welfare of hernephew instead of the masses.

''The TMC government is only interested about 'bhatijakalyan' (nephew's welfare). It is not interested aboutpeoples welfare,'' he said.

The union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the''goons'' and the ''syndicates'' of the ruling TMC.

''We have to end this syndicate rule of TMC, where if youwant to build a house you need to pay money. If you needanything you have to pay money to TMC leaders. The BJP willend this culture,'' he said.

Shah also reached out to the West Bengal governmentemployees and said the 7th Pay Commission will be implementedin the state if the saffron party is voted to power.

''The financial condition of Bengal is so bad that thestate government employees don't get the benefits of the 7thPay Commission. If voted to power we would implement it in thestate,'' he said.

The BJP leader said Banerjee has deprived masses of thebenefits of many central schemes and the people have decidedto elect a BJP government in Bengal in the upcoming assemblypolls.

