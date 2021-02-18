Why is Maha govt allowing gatherings by MVA allies? Fadnavis

Maharashtra opposition leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment is adopting different yardsticks on adherence toCOVID-19 protocols and sought to know why it is allowinggatherings by ruling allies.

The BJP leader said the Uddhav Thackeray government isallowing large gatherings by ruling parties, but appealingothers to avoid crowding to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray has asked us to follow COVID-19 protocols andavoid gatherings.

''However, we pointed out to him that this messageshould be given to political parties sharing power with him.

They should be the ones who should be following COVID-19guidelines strictly.'' The former chief minister took a dig at newMaharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, who has beenholding rallies across the state after taking charge.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly was at VidhanBhavan to attend a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetingheld ahead of the start of the budget session of the statelegislature from March 1.

He said, The state government does not appear verykeen on holding a long session. We have demanded a four-week-long session for discussing all issues.

''The next round of meeting will be held on February 25which will finalise the agenda for the first week of thesession.'' PTI NDRSY RSY

