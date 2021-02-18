Left Menu

Cong wins Mohali municipal corporation

The Azad group contested 48 wards.The counting of votes for the Mohali municipal corporation was taken up on Thursday as repolling was conducted at two polling booths on Wednesday.The Punjab State Election Commission had ordered repolling at the two booths after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14.The Congress swept the urban body polls in Punjab on Wednesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:34 IST
Cong wins Mohali municipal corporation

The ruling Congress in Punjab won the Mohali municipal corporation polls on Thursday while the SAD and the BJP failed to open their accounts.

After the final counting of votes, the Congress won 37 wards while independents bagged the remaining 13, officials said.

With this, the ruling party registered victory in seven municipal corporations and emerged as the leading party in the Moga municipal corporation, where no party got a clear majority.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's brother Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who is the Congress' mayoral candidate, won from ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation.

Talking to reporters, Balbir Singh thanked the people of Mohali for supporting the Congress.

The SAD and the BJP suffered a major setback as their candidates failed to win even a single seat in the Mohali MC polls.

Former mayor Kulwant Singh, who led the Azad group in the polls, lost to Congress candidate Amrik Singh Somal in ward number 42.

The Congress had contested all 50 seats while the SAD fielded candidates on 43 and the BJP 46. The Azad group contested 48 wards.

The counting of votes for the Mohali municipal corporation was taken up on Thursday as repolling was conducted at two polling booths on Wednesday.

The Punjab State Election Commission had ordered repolling at the two booths after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14.

The Congress swept the urban body polls in Punjab on Wednesday. The ruling party also bagged most of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

The number of Americans filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market is steadily recovering as additional fiscal stimulus and falling COVID-19 cases allow more services businesse...

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Bamboo Agarbatti maker 'Keshari Bio Products LLP'

Sustained efforts of Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC to strengthen Indian Agarbatti industry have begun yielding results with Assam leading the way. On Thursday, Minister of MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari through video conference ina...

Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, its development our priority: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modiasserted on Thursday that his government is correcting thehistorical mistake of neglecting Assam, and the statesdevelopment is its priority.Modi also said BJPs double engine governments at theCentre and in Assam ...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 25th round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 19-22. All times GMT. Feb. 19, FridayWolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United 2000 Wolves are looking to win back-to-back league matches for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021