Cong wins Mohali municipal corporation

The ruling Congress in Punjab won the Mohali municipal corporation polls on Thursday while the SAD and the BJP failed to open their accounts.

After the final counting of votes, the Congress won 37 wards while independents bagged the remaining 13, officials said.

With this, the ruling party registered victory in seven municipal corporations and emerged as the leading party in the Moga municipal corporation, where no party got a clear majority.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's brother Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, who is the Congress' mayoral candidate, won from ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation.

Talking to reporters, Balbir Singh thanked the people of Mohali for supporting the Congress.

The SAD and the BJP suffered a major setback as their candidates failed to win even a single seat in the Mohali MC polls.

Former mayor Kulwant Singh, who led the Azad group in the polls, lost to Congress candidate Amrik Singh Somal in ward number 42.

The Congress had contested all 50 seats while the SAD fielded candidates on 43 and the BJP 46. The Azad group contested 48 wards.

The counting of votes for the Mohali municipal corporation was taken up on Thursday as repolling was conducted at two polling booths on Wednesday.

The Punjab State Election Commission had ordered repolling at the two booths after receiving reports of irregularities during polling on February 14.

The Congress swept the urban body polls in Punjab on Wednesday. The ruling party also bagged most of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

