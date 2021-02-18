Left Menu

BJP has failed to run MCD, public wants to see AAP there: Sisodia

The BJP has failed miserably to run the municipal corporations and the public now wants to see the Aam Aadmi Party there, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday.Sisodia marched in Shalimar Bagh Ward during the day in support of candidate Sunita Mishra, who will be contesting the municipal corporation by-elections.We all appealed to the local people to vote in support of the Aam Aadmi Party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:02 IST
BJP has failed to run MCD, public wants to see AAP there: Sisodia

The BJP has failed miserably to run the municipal corporations and the public now wants to see the Aam Aadmi Party there, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday.

Sisodia marched in Shalimar Bagh Ward during the day in support of candidate Sunita Mishra, who will be contesting the municipal corporation by-elections.

''We all appealed to the local people to vote in support of the Aam Aadmi Party. In view of the by-elections, Aam Aadmi Party workers are interacting with the citizens every day,'' he said.

''The people are very happy and they have made up their mind to elect the AAP in the upcoming MCD by-election. The people of Delhi now want to bring the Aam Aadmi Party to MCD. The BJP is in the power at the MCDs for the past 15 years and has failed miserably, Sisodia said.

People believe that bringing the AAP to power at the MCD will transform Delhi, he said.

By-elections in five municipal wards of DelhiKalyanpuri, Trilokpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation), Chauhan Bangar, Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh (under North Delhi Municipal Corporation) – will be held on February 28. Results will be declared on March 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jilted lover threatens to shoot woman's family, fires at police in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A high voltage drama was witnessed in Rajasthans Dholpur on Thursday when a jilted lover threatened to shoot the family of a woman if they did not send her with him.He also opened fire at police when they rushed to the spot but no one was i...

Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami takes second gold from Shiffrin

Switzerlands Lara Gut-Behrami took her second gold and third medal of the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday after beating Mikaela Shiffrin by two hundredths of a second in the womens giant slalom. Olympic champion Shiffrin had l...

IT dept detects undisclosed income of over Rs 160 cr after raids on Andhra firm

The Income Tax Department detected undisclosed income of over Rs 160 crore after it raided an Andhra Pradesh-based company engaged in financing and distribution of films and some other businesses, the CBDT said on Thursday.The searches were...

No proposal to hike PDS prices of foodgrains under NFSA: Goyal

The government currently has no proposal to hike the prices of foodgrains sold through ration shops under the National Food Security Act NFSA, Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.Currently, the government supplies highly subsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021