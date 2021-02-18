Left Menu

Jitendra Singh slams National Conference for boycotting Delimitation Commission meeting

The first Delimitation Commission meeting with associate members, headed by Chairperson and retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as well as present members Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore, KK Sharma, Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner of India concluded on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:10 IST
Visual of Union Minister Jitendra Singh chairing the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Aiman Khan The first Delimitation Commission meeting with associate members, headed by Chairperson and retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai as well as present members Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jugal Kishore, KK Sharma, Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner of India concluded on Thursday.

The National Conference (NC) had earlier boycotted the meeting. NC president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah said his party has conveyed to the commission in writing the reasons for not attending the meeting. While talking to media, Jitendra Singh said that the first meeting of the Delimitation Commission went well with all inputs used about how to go forward, adding that there was a presentation about the parameters which are to be followed.

Mentioning that some members did not turn up, he said that all members wished they could also have joined so that their views could also have been reached. "This is not a platform for any kind of political posturing, nor does the political posturing get registered with the election commission. So, I don't see any logic for any other members to not attend that meeting," he said

"I don't think people take very seriously what they say any longer. They had come up with the pledge that they would never again contest any election till the earlier order was restored, but soon thereafter they jumped into play when the DDC election happened, so I think that this kind of political expediency only ends up exposing the double standards and the ugly side of some of these political parties," said Singh on NC leaders. He further added: "On one hand, these members stand up in the Parliament and say with all their voice and command that we should move ahead at the earliest to have an elected legislative assembly, but when there is a positive move, they refuse to corporate," added the Union Minister. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

