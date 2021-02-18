CM Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of 2 corona warriors

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of two corona warriors who passed away after getting infected with the virus while on duty.

The pain these families have faced is irreplaceable but I am hopeful that with this financial assistance, they will get some relief, Kejriwal said after meeting the family members of Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar, both Delhi government employees.

''The past one year has been very tough for all of us. But during this one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corona warriors of Delhi fought this battle from the front,'' the chief minister said.

Singh was the principal of government boys senior secondary school in Kalyanpuri while Kumar was a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. ''You all know that during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the Delhi government was running various hunger relief centres where Singh was working. Unfortunately during the work, he got affected by the virus and lost his life,'' he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Corona warriors have worked relentlessly for the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government has already announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of Corona warriors who have lost their lives during COVID-19 duty, he added.