Left Menu

CM Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of 2 corona warriors

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of two corona warriors who passed away after getting infected with the virus while on duty.The pain these families have faced is irreplaceable but I am hopeful that with this financial assistance, they will get some relief, Kejriwal said after meeting the family members of Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar, both Delhi government employees.The past one year has been very tough for all of us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:56 IST
CM Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of 2 corona warriors
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the family members of two corona warriors who passed away after getting infected with the virus while on duty.

The pain these families have faced is irreplaceable but I am hopeful that with this financial assistance, they will get some relief, Kejriwal said after meeting the family members of Om Pal Singh and Raj Kumar, both Delhi government employees.

''The past one year has been very tough for all of us. But during this one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corona warriors of Delhi fought this battle from the front,'' the chief minister said.

Singh was the principal of government boys senior secondary school in Kalyanpuri while Kumar was a security guard at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. ''You all know that during the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, the Delhi government was running various hunger relief centres where Singh was working. Unfortunately during the work, he got affected by the virus and lost his life,'' he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Corona warriors have worked relentlessly for the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government has already announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of Corona warriors who have lost their lives during COVID-19 duty, he added.

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Curbs in Yavatmal, weekend lockdown in Amravati

Authorities intwo eastern Maharashtra districts of Amravati and Yavatmal onThursday announced strict implementation of restrictions,including a weekend lockdown in Amravati, to stem the risingcases of COVID-19.The administration in Yavatmal...

Power restored to many in Texas, but freezing temperatures remain

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are facing a fourth day without heat on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring power and the winter storm that crippled the electrical grid moved out of the state. The crisis that has g...

Facebook to debunk climate change myths

Facebook on Thursday local time announced it will add a new section to its platform to debunk common climate change myths as it expands its nascent battle against disinformation. According to The Hill, the social media outlet is expanding i...

Delhi reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, 153 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi Health Department, the total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 6,37,445 including 1,053 active cases and 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021