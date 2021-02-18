Former U.S. Senator Dole says he has lung cancer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:22 IST
Former U.S. Republican Senator Bob Dole, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 1996, said on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and will undergo treatment beginning next week. "Recently, I was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer....while I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," Dole, 97, said in a Twitter posting.
Known for his quick, searing wit and legislative skills, Dole had a long career in the U.S. Congress that included serving as Senate majority leader. In the early 1980s he chaired the Senate Finance Committee, which helps guide U.S. tax, trade and health policy. He was soundly defeated by President Bill Clinton in the 1996 presidential election with Dole winning 40.7% of the vote to Clinton's 49.2%.
Dole suffered serious wounds in Italy during World War II that resulted in a long hospitalization.
