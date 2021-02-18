Vice-prez releases book on NTR, hails legendary contributions

Paying tributes to formerAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the actor-leader was aphenomenon who had made stellar contributions to cinema andpolitics.

Naidu, speaking after releasing a book 'Maverick Messiah'- a political biography of N T Rama Rao', said the legendaryleader was not just a film star who challenged the mightyruling party and knocked out one-party rule in undividedAndhra Pradesh but also redefined the political culture ofthe region.

''NTR tops among the pioneers of alternative politics in ourcountry. He rose to the occasion when the people of unitedAndhra Pradesh were deeply yearning for a change and a newpolitical idiom,'' he said.

Rama Rao's entry into politics and his success within aboutnine months of floating a regional party gave a new directionto national politics, he said.

NTR's sub-nationalism was constructive, and his identitypolitics was devoid of parochial undertones, he said.

NTR's brand of regionalism celebrated the pluralistic ideaof the country, Naidu said.

''A patriot to the core, NTR proudly wore the Teluguidentity on his saffron sleeve, but without regarding itsuperior to other identities,'' he said.

The political landscape underwent a profound change afterNTRs arrival on the scene.

Power, in NTRs case, was truly drawn from the people, hesaid.

However, NTR's rather dramatic entry into politics, theprofound impact he left on the people of undivided AndhraPradesh and the vital role he played in national politicsduring his relatively short political life have not receiveddue recognition, he said.

''His fight for strengthening the federal character of ourConstitution and the emphasis he laid on the welfare role ofthe government remains relevant in todays India whenregional aspirations are on the rise,'' he said.

Saying that NTR was a man of fascinating contradictions, hesaid the late Chief Minister was a commanding personality butresorted to baffling theatrics and bewildering sartorialpredilections.

NTR was considered orthodox by many, but he displayedradical tendencies that caused a furore in the establishment.

Though outwardly religious, he was staunchly secular, hesaid.

NTR's contribution to the cause of Opposition unity at thenational-level was a pioneering effort, and he would haveplayed a more substantial role as the National Front chairmanin the 1990s but for a quirk of fate, Naidu said.

The Vice-President recalled NTR's legendary performances inthe roles of Lord Rama, Krishna and even Duryodhana and Ravanand also the late TDP founder's major contributions ingovernment.

During his speech, Naidu also said he is no more inpolitics and that he does not want to come into politics.

''I cannot name parties, I don't want to name parties.

I am out of party politics though some people still in theirdreams remember me, I can't help it. God bless them. I am nomore in politics, I don't want to come into politics. I haveseen enough politics. I am now happy, I am out of politics.

I am occupying a Constitutional responsibility,'' he said.

