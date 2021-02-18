Left Menu

Puducherry Trust vote issue: Cong MLAs' meet inconclusive; CM claims Opp strength is only 11

Narayanasamy said he would also consult the legislatorsof the ally DMK and alsothe lone independent MLA from Mahe.

PTI | Pudu | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Ruling Congress MLAs who methere on Thursday night after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy wasdirected to prove his majority in the assembly on February 22did not take any decision on the future course of action andresolved to meet agains a day ahead of the trust vote.

Emerging from the inconclusive meeting held at hisresidence, Narayanasamy contended that the three nominatedMLAs (all BJP) in the union territory assembly do not haverights to vote on a confidence motion and the oppositionstrength was only 11 and not 14 as maintained by them.

He charged the BJP with intensifying its design to topplethe Congress government, which has been hit by resignations offour party MLAs, including two ministers since last month.

The MLAs' meeting was held hours after Lt GovernorTamilisai Soundararajan directed the summoning of the assemblyon February 22 for the ''single agenda namely whether thegovernment of the incumbent Chief Minister continues to enjoythe confidence of the House.'' In the 33-member assembly with an effective strength of28, the Congress has ten members, including Speaker, while itsalliance partner DMK has three and lone independent from Maheregion also supports it. The opposition parties also have 14members, including the three nominated.

Narayanasamy toldreporters that the MLAs' meeting didnot take any decision. ''The meeting of the Congress MLAs willbe held again on November 21,'' he added.

He said that as far as he was concerned the nominatedMLAs do not have right to vote on a confidence motion andhe would consult legalexperts on the issue.

''The strength of the opposition is only 11 and not 14 asclaimed by them.... We would consult the legal experts,'' thebeleaguered chief minister said.

Narayanasamy said he would also consult the legislatorsof the ally DMK and alsothe lone independent MLA from Mahe.

