PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:45 IST
Ex-Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi

Assam's former Chief MinisterPrafulla Kumar Mahanta was airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi onThursday after he complained of uneasiness, according to hisclose aide Dhruba Sarma.

Mahanta is suffering from gastritis and high pressurebut is now stable, said Sarma.

A regular check-up will be done and his family membersare with him, he said.

Mahanta, 68, was admitted to a private hospital inGuwahati in January after he had complained of chest pain andhigh blood pressure.

He was also rushed to a hospital in September.

The former student leader, who steered the six-year-long Assam agitation against illegal migrants, is currently anMLA from the Baharampur assembly constituency, which he haswon for five consecutive terms since 1991.

Mahanta led the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to powertwice in 1985 and 1996 with his first government dismissed andPresident's Rule imposed in the state but he completed hissecond term and lost to the Congress in 2001.

He was the president of the All Assam Students' Union(AASU) that spearheaded the Assam movement against illegalforeigners in the state, leading to the signing of thehistoric Assam Accord, of which he was a signatory.

He along with the then AASU leaders went on to formthe AGP, which wrested power in the state, making Mahanta thecountry's youngest chief minister at 33.

