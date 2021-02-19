Left Menu

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

19-02-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint "immediate solutions" to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.

Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Twitter she had spoken to Roberta Jacobson, a top aide to President Joe Biden on issues relating to the U.S. border with Mexico.

