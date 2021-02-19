Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisisReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:55 IST
Mexico's economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint "immediate solutions" to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.
Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Twitter she had spoken to Roberta Jacobson, a top aide to President Joe Biden on issues relating to the U.S. border with Mexico.
