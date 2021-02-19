Guj: ACB nabs returning officer for accepting bribe in Mehsana

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a returning officer of a panchayat election while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a candidate's husband in Mehsana district, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap at Visnagarcircuit house and caught Rajendra Brahmbhatt (57) while accepting the bribe amount on Thursday evening, the official said.

The accused, a class-3 cooperative officer (milk) in the office of Mehsana district registrar, was appointed as the returning officer for the upcoming district panchayat polls, he said.

According to an ACB release, the complainant's wife, who is contesting the polls from Savala seat on Congress ticket, had submitted her nomination form to Brahmbhatt a few days ago.

Rival candidates raised some objections and filed an application seeking to cancel the candidature of the complainant's wife, it was stated.

On getting an intimation, the woman submitted written explanations to defend her nomination, following which the accused called the complainant and demanded Rs 1 lakh to approve the nomination based on the explanations.

The elections for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled for February 28.

