Anti-privatisation protests by YSRCP, TDP a diversion from attacks on Hindu temples: Andhra BJP President

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Somu Veerraju on Friday said that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are agitating against the 'privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant' only to divert public attention from attacks on Hindu temples. Veerraju said that the party will hold a Rath Yatra on the temple issue after the local body elections in the state. While addressing media, Somu Veerraju said, "A big conspiracy is being hatched against Hindutva in the state by the ruling YSRCP. Since the past 20 months, attacks have taken place on Hindu temples with direct or indirect involvement of the ruling party."

"In order to divert people's minds from the issue of attacks on Hindu temples, religious conversions by Christian pastors, they are raising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue," he said. He further alleged that the YSRCP government is supporting the Christian conversion machinery in the state, while calling TDP a pseudo-Hindutva party.

"YSRCP and TDP are conspiring together against BJP-Jan Shakti Party combine. They are hand in glove in the matter of attacks on temples and to stop the growth of our party," he remarked. The State President of BJP asked why YSRCP and TDP are trying to provoke sentiments of people on the Visakhapatnam steel plant privatization issue when the Central government has not yet fully decided on the privatization of the steel plant.

"Steel Minister has not said anything, there is no notification regarding privatization of the steel plant. Yet, the parties in the state are provoking people on this issue," he said. "With widespread anger among Hindus over vandalisation of temples, the government ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) enquiry. But BJP believes the investigation is merely an eyewash," he added.

He added that the state leadership of BJP has met with top brass BJP leaders and the steel minister and informed the concerns about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)