Feed 100 BKU activists if you invite BJP leaders to wedding: Naresh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait has told people not to invite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to weddings.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:15 IST
BKU national president Naresh Tikait speaking to media on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Naresh Tikait has told people not to invite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to weddings. Addressing a Mahapanchayat in Sisauli of UP's Muzaffarnagar on February 17, Tikait said that those who invite BJP leaders should be ready to feed 100 BKU activists the next day.

"If you want, we can pass it as an order too. Consider this an order or advice but nobody should send them (BJP leaders) invitations (for functions). Tell us about it and the next day that person (who sends an invitation) will have to send food for 100 people," he said. While talking to the media on Friday, Tikait also said that the order given in the Mahapanchayat can be considered a boycott.

"If they (BJP leaders) are misbehaved with, they will accuse Bharatiya Kisan Union and us. So I said that they should stay happy in their own homes. If you want, you can consider this a boycott. The agitation against farm laws will go on. Our protest against the central government will go on," he said. The central government had offered to put the farm laws "on hold" for 12-18 months, an offer rejected by the farmers' unions protesting against the laws. Several rounds of talks have been held with farmers over their demand for the repeal of three new laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for nearly three months.

