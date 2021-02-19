PM Modi to address rally in poll-bound Puducherry on February 25
Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Union Territory on February 25, the BJP's Puducherry unit informed on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:21 IST
By Kumar Gaurav Amid political turmoil in Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Union Territory on February 25, the BJP's Puducherry unit informed on Friday.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at AFT mill Thildal here, the party's Puducherry president V Saminathan said, adding that the rest of the programs are yet to be finalised. Prime Minister will be visiting the Union Territory after a gap of three years. He had visited Puducherry on February 18, 2018, wherein he had participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township.
Saminathan said that PM Modi will address a huge public rally in Puducherry at 11 am on February 25. "Prime Minister is visiting the state after a gap of three years and workers of the party are very happy with his visit. It will be a historic public meeting by Modiji," he told ANI.
On the question of the Prime Minister's visit during political instability in the Union Territory, Saminathan said "PM Modi's visit is a purely political one and there is no relation between his visit and the political condition of Puducherry." Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had on Thursday ordered a floor test in the assembly on February 22 amid a political crisis in the union territory. The floor test will be conducted at 5 pm on February 22 and will ascertain the claims of the ruling Congress on having a majority.
Congress leader Malladi Krishna Rao had earlier resigned as Health Minister and MLA. Puducherry is likely to face Assembly elections in April-May this year. (ANI)
